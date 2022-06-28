Officer saves lives of two men from overdosing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Maine Capitol Police Officer is being credited with saving the lives of two men overdosing in Augusta last Friday.

Officer Gary Boulet was on patrol outside of Riverview Psychiatric hospital when a staff member alerted him of two men who appeared to be sleeping in a nearby car.

After finding the two men unresponsive on Arsenal Road, he began emergency first aid.

Boulet removed one man in cardiac arrest and administered Narcan.

He regained consciousness after multiple doses.

The other man in the car, who had shallow breathing, did not need Narcan, and became conscious after multiple attempts to elicit a response by Boulet.

Both men were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

