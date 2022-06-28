Man arrested, accused of starting gunfire after argument in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is under arrest after authorities say he was involved in a shooting incident in Lewiston over the weekend.

Lewiston Police were called to Bartlett Street on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officials found Wany Wany Anyit, who had been shot twice.

Anyit was taken to a hospital, while authorities began their investigation. Numerous casings and a discarded gun were found. Officials say that the gun belonged to Anyit.

According to police, Anyit got into an argument with another man and pulled out the gun, firing it.

Police say it appears two other people returned fire, hitting Anyit.

After being released from the hospital, Anyit was taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct and illegal possession of a firearm.

Police are still trying to identify the two others involved in the shooting.

