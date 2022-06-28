Advertisement

Man arrested, accused of starting gunfire after argument in Lewiston

(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is under arrest after authorities say he was involved in a shooting incident in Lewiston over the weekend.

Lewiston Police were called to Bartlett Street on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officials found Wany Wany Anyit, who had been shot twice.

Anyit was taken to a hospital, while authorities began their investigation. Numerous casings and a discarded gun were found. Officials say that the gun belonged to Anyit.

According to police, Anyit got into an argument with another man and pulled out the gun, firing it.

Police say it appears two other people returned fire, hitting Anyit.

After being released from the hospital, Anyit was taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct and illegal possession of a firearm.

Police are still trying to identify the two others involved in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

America’s scallop harvest projected to decline again in 2022
Building next to Prospect Harbor Lighthouse catches fires
UPDATE: Fire officials rule cabin fire next to Prospect Harbor Lighthouse accidental
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
466 new COVID cases, 1 additional death
Citizens' Committee hoping tp re-open Dakin Pool
Citizens’ Committee hopes to reopen Dakin Pool