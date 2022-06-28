Advertisement

Maine’s Hot Lunch Summer available for thousands of kids

Hot Lunch Summer
Hot Lunch Summer(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Education wants families in the state to know there are meals available to any children that need them over the summer months.

Hot Lunch Summer is available all over the state.

At a time when students are away from their schools, this service helps to ensure they don’t go hungry.

“Offers complimentary meals across the state of Maine. There’s a site in every county in Maine, at least one. Dozens actually, that are set up to provide Summer Food Service Program meals to children free of charge, any child 18 and under, at these open meal sites can receive a meal, and that’s important to make sure that they get the nutrition they need so that they can come back to school ready to learn,” said Adriane Ackroyd, Maine Department of Education.

There are more than 400 sites that provide the meals across Maine.

Last July, on average, they gave out more than 21,000 meals a day.

You can find more information here.

