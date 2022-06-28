Advertisement

Maine-Nebraska summer wrestling underway

The 2022 stops on the alternating-host tour are at Noble, Bucksport, Skowhegan, and Kennebunk
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The 37th annual Maine-Nebraska Wrestling Exchange is rolling through the Pine Tree State this year.

The 2022 stops on the alternating-host tour are at Noble, Bucksport, Skowhegan, and Kennebunk
The 2022 stops on the alternating-host tour are at Noble, Bucksport, Skowhegan, and Kennebunk(WABI)

The 2022 stops on the alternating-host tour are at Noble, Bucksport, Skowhegan, and Kennebunk.

The Golden Bucks said the Midwest opposition shows where they need to get better before the winter season.

“You learn where your weaknesses are so over the summer you can attempt to perfect your technique so you’re able to perform them quicker without as many flaws,” said Joseph Bowen, rising junior 195 lb. wrestler.

“You get to wrestle these kids who are notoriously farmers. They come up and are very strong, tough and fast. I’ve never seen anyone wrestle like that in my life. I’ve never wrestled someone like that. It was a great experience,” said Grayson Fernald, rising senior 285 lb. wrestler.

Nebraska’s itinerary includes outdoor activities around Maine too.

The series continues with a match night at Skowhegan High School on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

East Machias's Rod Merritt returns from New Hampshire kayak fishing competition
East Machias's Rod Merritt returns from New Hampshire kayak fishing competition
Kirsten Beverley-Waters completes 50K running challenge
Kirsten Beverley-Waters completes 50K running challenge
Merritt finished 19th out of 80 competitors at the Hobie Bass Open Series stop in Lake...
East Machias’s Rod Merritt returns from New Hampshire kayak fishing competition
Old Orchard Beach runner bringing awareness to Trevor Project
Kirsten Beverley-Waters completes 50K running challenge