Maine-Nebraska summer wrestling underway

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The 37th annual Maine-Nebraska Wrestling Exchange is rolling through the Pine Tree State this year.

The 2022 stops on the alternating-host tour are at Noble, Bucksport, Skowhegan, and Kennebunk.

The Golden Bucks said the Midwest opposition shows where they need to get better before the winter season.

“You learn where your weaknesses are so over the summer you can attempt to perfect your technique so you’re able to perform them quicker without as many flaws,” said Joseph Bowen, rising junior 195 lb. wrestler.

“You get to wrestle these kids who are notoriously farmers. They come up and are very strong, tough and fast. I’ve never seen anyone wrestle like that in my life. I’ve never wrestled someone like that. It was a great experience,” said Grayson Fernald, rising senior 285 lb. wrestler.

Nebraska’s itinerary includes outdoor activities around Maine too.

The series continues with a match night at Skowhegan High School on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

