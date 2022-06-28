Golden, Poliquin have differing opinions on Roe v. Wade reversal

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The two major party candidates for Congress in Maine’s Second Congressional District were in Bangor on Tuesday.

Congressman Jared Golden, D-Maine, paid a visit to Husson University for a tour of the school’s renovated lab areas.

He says he’s working to secure federal funding to support STEM and health care workforce training programs and facilities.

Golden also spoke about the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

He says it’s a health care decision, and he supports the right for women to do so privately with their doctor.

“I believe in the absence of Roe that members of Congress should be trying to codify the protections that Roe afforded to women across the country,” Golden said.

Golden says last week’s Supreme Court decision should remind everyone of how important it is to fight for state legislative majorities that will safeguard the right of a woman to make private decisions about her body.

Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin was at the Bangor Waterfront on Tuesday with Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

The two spoke about issues including inflation, gas prices, and the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Poliquin says he is pro-life, and this decision sends it back to the states where he says it belongs.

He says he trusts each state to make the decisions that are right for them.

