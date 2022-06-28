Advertisement

FirstPark in Oakland welcoming solar energy company

FirstPark in Oakland
FirstPark in Oakland(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A clean energy company is coming to Central Maine.

Oakland FirstPark Solar LLC will be one of the businesses located at FirstPark in Oakland.

Over 6,000 solar panels will be making their way to Oakland after the recent sale of 33 acres from FirstPark to a solar energy company from Boston.

“We are really excited about that because it is clean green energy,” said Jim Dinkie, FirstPark executive director.

The business park, which was developed in the late 90s, is home to the T-Mobile call center which employs over 800 workers. It is also home to a dental office and a Maine General orthopedics office.

Dinkle says that’s the mission.

“The main point of first park is to create jobs, sustainable employment for citizens in central Maine,” said Dinkle.

The park is practicing what they preach when it comes to the importance of clean energy, from their LED Street lights to the new LED landmark sign. A benefit for the businesses in the park but also for citizens needing more information.

“Right now, today, if you go out and look at it, building that is for sale in the park, an office suite that is for lease, we talk about jobs, T-Mobile is now hiring,” said Dinkle.

The new energy company will provide clean energy to the park and the local community, including enough energy to power over 200 Maine households.

In the meantime, Dinkle says he enjoys watching people use the park for themselves.

“I like to see that people are recreating here, walking and exercising and using it for their dogs,” said Dinkle.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Officer Gary Boulet
Officer saves lives of two men from overdosing in Augusta
Police car
What Supreme Court’s ruling on Miranda rights mean
Max
Cat lost in Maine reunited with family in Texas
Gavel
Golden, Poliquin have differing opinions on Roe v. Wade reversal