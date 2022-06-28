FirstPark in Oakland welcoming solar energy company

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A clean energy company is coming to Central Maine.

Oakland FirstPark Solar LLC will be one of the businesses located at FirstPark in Oakland.

Over 6,000 solar panels will be making their way to Oakland after the recent sale of 33 acres from FirstPark to a solar energy company from Boston.

“We are really excited about that because it is clean green energy,” said Jim Dinkie, FirstPark executive director.

The business park, which was developed in the late 90s, is home to the T-Mobile call center which employs over 800 workers. It is also home to a dental office and a Maine General orthopedics office.

Dinkle says that’s the mission.

“The main point of first park is to create jobs, sustainable employment for citizens in central Maine,” said Dinkle.

The park is practicing what they preach when it comes to the importance of clean energy, from their LED Street lights to the new LED landmark sign. A benefit for the businesses in the park but also for citizens needing more information.

“Right now, today, if you go out and look at it, building that is for sale in the park, an office suite that is for lease, we talk about jobs, T-Mobile is now hiring,” said Dinkle.

The new energy company will provide clean energy to the park and the local community, including enough energy to power over 200 Maine households.

In the meantime, Dinkle says he enjoys watching people use the park for themselves.

“I like to see that people are recreating here, walking and exercising and using it for their dogs,” said Dinkle.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.