Clear Skies Stick Around Through Wednesday. Showers & Storms Wednesday Night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will move across the region overnight. Skies will stay mostly clear, and winds will remain light & variable. Expect lows to drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

For Wednesday, high pressure will gradually move to our east. This will keep us under mostly sunny skies for much of the day. As the high moves to our east, a cold front will approach from the west. This will cause winds out of the south to increase during the afternoon. Gusts at times will reach up to 25 mph. This sea breeze will keep highs along the coast much cooler compared to inland areas. Highs along the coast will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Inland communities should expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The cold front will begin to cross the region Wednesday night. This will produce scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms into early Thursday morning.

Thursday will stay off with a few scattered showers before the cold front will slide to our east. Behing the front, another area of high pressure will begin to move in. This will cause skies to clear on Thursday and highs will range from the upper 60s to close to 80°.

Warmer and more humid air will move in behind a warm front that will cross the region on Friday. Friday will have a mixture of sun & clouds, and highs that will range from the mid 70s to the upper 80s. Dew points will begin to climb into the low 60s giving conditions a sticky feel.

The humidity will be the worst on Saturday as dewpoints for some areas will reach the mid to upper 60s. It will not last long as a cold front crossing the state will help to break the humidity. As the front moves through, showers and even a few thunderstorms will be likely along the front. Once the front clears, drier, less humid air will move into the region. High pressure will also build in Saturday night and will linger through Monday. This will help keep skies mostly clear and temperatures in the 70s & low 80s through the Fourth of July.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. Light & variable winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies during the morning with some additional cloud cover during the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast with inland areas reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. Southerly wind will increase during the afternoon gusting up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Early morning showers followed by brightening skies. Highs will be slightly cooler with most locations reaching the 70s.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Return of the heat & humidity. Dew points will begin to climb into the low 60s and highs will range from the mid 70s along the coast to some spots close to 90° inland. It will feel warmer thanks to the humidity.

SATURDAY: Cold front crossing the region will bring the chance for showers & storms. Humid conditions ahead of the front with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. The humidity will break during the late afternoon. Highs will range from the 70s to the low 80s.

SUNDAY: High pressure returns. Less humid. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

4th OF JULY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

