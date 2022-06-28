Camden’s Cole Anderson continues on the Korn Ferry Tour

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Over the weekend, Cole Anderson of Camden captured the imagination of sports fans in Maine with a thrilling run at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Live and Work in Maine Open. But it’s not his last chance to take a turn with the pros.

Anderson, who is an amateur and still a senior at Florida State, was told after his great round on Saturday that if he finished in the Top 25 he would get an invited to the following week’s event.

He was tied for first at the time and finished tied for third. So after a conversation with his parents, he decided that he would fly to Denver and play in this week’s Korn Ferry Tour event, The Ascendant.

“I’m not necessarily where I want to be yet. Last week was awesome. I’m very glad that it played out the way that it did. It doesn’t mean that you are not complacent. I’d like to keep pushing forward and getting better and improving where I can improve,” said Anderson.

If Anderson had been a pro, he would have taken home more than $26,000 in this past week’s event.

