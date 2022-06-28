Advertisement

Camden’s Cole Anderson continues on the Korn Ferry Tour

Anderson, who is an amateur and still a senior at Florida State
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Over the weekend, Cole Anderson of Camden captured the imagination of sports fans in Maine with a thrilling run at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Live and Work in Maine Open. But it’s not his last chance to take a turn with the pros.

Anderson, who is an amateur and still a senior at Florida State
Anderson, who is an amateur and still a senior at Florida State(WABI)

Anderson, who is an amateur and still a senior at Florida State, was told after his great round on Saturday that if he finished in the Top 25 he would get an invited to the following week’s event.

He was tied for first at the time and finished tied for third. So after a conversation with his parents, he decided that he would fly to Denver and play in this week’s Korn Ferry Tour event, The Ascendant.

“I’m not necessarily where I want to be yet. Last week was awesome. I’m very glad that it played out the way that it did. It doesn’t mean that you are not complacent. I’d like to keep pushing forward and getting better and improving where I can improve,” said Anderson.

If Anderson had been a pro, he would have taken home more than $26,000 in this past week’s event.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

The 2022 stops on the alternating-host tour are at Noble, Bucksport, Skowhegan, and Kennebunk
Maine-Nebraska summer wrestling underway
Maine-Nebraska summer wrestling underway
Maine-Nebraska summer wrestling underway
East Machias's Rod Merritt returns from New Hampshire kayak fishing competition
East Machias's Rod Merritt returns from New Hampshire kayak fishing competition
Kirsten Beverley-Waters completes 50K running challenge
Kirsten Beverley-Waters completes 50K running challenge