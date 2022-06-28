Bangor’s Bunyan a draw on the big man’s big day
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - June 28 is a day to celebrate Bangor’s biggest resident: the man who was rocking Buffalo Plaid long before it was fashionable.
It’s National Paul Bunyan Day!
Bangor, Maine is one of a few locations that claim the big man.
The folklore surrounding him is as much a mystery as where he actually called home.
One Paul Bunyan legend claims it took five storks to carry him as a newborn.
In the Queen City, it’s his statue that draws people from all over.
A family from Arkansas stopped by to snap some pics.
After their date with Paul, they were off in hopes of seeing a moose!
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.