Bangor book drive brings summer reading to kids

Brittany McHatten reads to children during Tuesday book drive.
Brittany McHatten reads to children during Tuesday book drive.(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Literacy Volunteers of Bangor, The Briar Patch, and Darling’s are teaming up to make sure more children have access to books this summer.

For the first time since 2019, they held their book drive in person on Tuesday.

“Reading is magic. I’ve always felt that way,” said Gibran Graham, The Briar Patch.

On a nice summer day what’s more magical than reading? Reading and ice cream.

“This is our annual event celebrating Literacy Volunteers of Bangor where we are asking for donations of books and funds through the Darlings Ice Cream for a Cause truck,” said Graham.

Any youngsters walking through downtown Bangor Tuesday could grab a treat and enjoy it while they sat for a read-aloud.

Nearby, donations of children’s books piled up.

“We recognize that during the summer months there’s something called ‘summer slide.’ If you don’t use it, you lose it. Sometimes children, if they don’t have children’s books around their home or they don’t have access to a local library, will actually regress in the summertime,” said Mary Taylor. Literacy Volunteers of Bangor executive director.

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor gets the books back into the hands of Maine kids by partnering with local summer lunch programs, filling appetites in more ways than one.

“Our work is with adults but we know that if we can get to the children early and we can reinforce reading then they can become strong readers and their parents can enjoy that with them,” said Taylor.

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor wants kids and adults alike to be excited about reading.

Taylor says it’s never too late to give them a call.

“If you are an adult who is really struggling with comprehending what you’re reading, please call our office because we have confidential services and one-on-one tutoring from adults who really want to make a difference in your life,” said Taylor.

If you couldn’t make Tuesday’s book drive but would still like to participate, you can drop off donations at the Literacy Volunteers of Bangor office on Hogan Road.

Or, The Briar Patch is offering a 20% discount on books purchased for the purpose of donating right there in the store.

