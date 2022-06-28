Advertisement

AP source: At least 40 people found dead in back of tractor trailer

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A U.S. official says at least 40 people have been found dead inside a tractor-trailer in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt in South Texas.

The official says 15 others in the truck were taken to hospitals in the San Antonio, where the bodies were found Monday.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the information had not been authorized for public release.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, John Eastman, a lawyer for...
Lawyer who advised Trump says federal agents seized phone
Memorial candle grx
Mary Mara, TV actor for decades, dies in apparent drowning
Fatalities were confirmed after an Amtrak train derails in Missouri.
Multiple fatalities reported after Amtrak train derails
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri