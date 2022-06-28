Advertisement

466 new COVID cases, 1 additional death

269,308 total coronavirus cases recorded by Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - A resident of Piscataquis County died with COVID according to the latest information released by the Maine CDC.

There are also 466 new cases of the virus.

These numbers reflect case gatherings since Saturday.

Meanwhile, 1,192 new COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations were down at last report.

The Maine CDC says 112 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down two on Sunday.

12 people remain in critical care.

Three people are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Building next to Prospect Harbor Lighthouse catches fires
UPDATE: Fire officials rule cabin fire next to Prospect Harbor Lighthouse accidental
Citizens' Committee hoping tp re-open Dakin Pool
Citizens’ Committee hopes to reopen Dakin Pool
Maine Association of Broadcasters has a new president
Maine Association of Broadcasters has a new president
Coronavirus in Maine
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease slightly