Wilton church burglarized over weekend

Break in happened overnight Saturday into Sunday
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILTON, Maine (WMTW) - Police say someone broke into St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on High Street in Wilton over the weekend and stole several items.

The burglary happened sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday. A silver chalice and silver Communion serving set were taken along with an Acer laptop computer.

Police are asking people who live nearby to check video from their home security systems or to report if they saw anyone walking during the late night or early morning hours.

Anyone with information should call Wilton Police at 645-4222

The church is also asking for tips on their facebook page.

