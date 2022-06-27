Advertisement

WATCH: ‘Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin shoved to ground by police during abortion protest

Video shows actress Jodie Sweetin being shoved to the ground from behind by LAPD officers. (Source: Michael Ade)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin was pushed to the ground by the Los Angeles Police Department during an abortion rights protest Saturday.

Police were trying to stop protesters from marching on the 101 freeway at the time.

Video of the incident shows Sweetin being shoved to the ground from behind. The actress got back up and started chanting “no justice, no peace” with the other protesters.

Sweetin’s publicist says her client will continue to protest because “We are not free until all of us are free.”

LAPD says they are reviewing the incident as a matter of policy and procedure.

Sweetin is best known for playing Stephanie Tanner on “Full House.”

