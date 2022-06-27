Advertisement

Umbrellas This Evening, Sunglasses Tomorrow

By Steve McKay
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -After a warm weekend, a cooler air mass is sliding into Northern New England.  The leading edge of that cooler air (cold front) is kicking-up some cloud cover, showers, and a few rumbles of thunder as we head into your evening hours;  there will be some isolated downpours as the front moves through.

Behind the front, a beautiful weather pattern will set-up for the remainder of the week, with a generous helping of sunshine at temperatures ranging in the 70s to low 80s.  Enjoy!

Tonight: Clouds, showers, thundershower possible.  Expect overnight lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly shower, a quick instability shower could pass through. Temperatures in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, highs around 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, highs around 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny, upper 70s to low 80s.

