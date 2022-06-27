Search for Graham Lacher continues on 3-week anniversary of disappearance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Monday marks three weeks since Graham Lacher disappeared.

Despite the efforts of dozens of volunteers, there hasn’t been a confirmed sighting of him since the day he ran away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.

“We haven’t lost hope, but every day that passes makes that harder,” said Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham’s mother.

On the three-week anniversary of Graham’s disappearance, Tammy organized a gathering at Cascade Park in Bangor.

Her purpose: hand out fliers, and answer commonly asked questions about the search for her son, who she says has schizophrenia and is on the autism spectrum.

“Graham is probably alone. So, if you see someone who looks like him with a bunch of people, it’s probably not Graham. He’s probably nonverbal at this point. So, he wouldn’t be talking, unless it’s to himself perhaps. He doesn’t have a cell phone. Probably not a person in shorts, short sleeves, tank top,” said Tammy.

She says if you do see a man who fits this criteria, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Try to keep him in your sight, but don’t approach him.

“If he enters the woods, which he’s been known to do, it’s a common way for him to hide, pay close attention to where he entered the woods. If you could take a picture or real quick video, that would be so helpful,” said Tammy.

“If you’re on a canoe trip down the Penobscot with your kids, keep an eye on the riverbanks. If you happen to go to the park, check the wood line,” said Brandy Baron, DEEMI volunteer.

Baron was so moved by Graham’s story she became a DEEMI volunteer.

She’s spent countless hours searching.

“Not everyone can go in the woods and that’s understandable. But you could bring fliers to places in your area and make them aware and have them hang them up. Or, ask them if they have cameras that we can access,” said Baron.

Quality Jewelers in Bangor has already turned over their security footage.

Co-owner Zach LeClair encourages other businesses to do the same.

“If you just take a couple minutes out of your day and just look at your outside cameras, it could change somebody’s life forever. This is a great community here in Bangor and I think if we all put our heads together we can really find him,” said LeClair.

“We just need the breadcrumbs to know which direction to look in,” said Baron.

If your business in the greater Bangor area wants to submit security footage, call DEEMI at 866-1080.

As for everyone else, Graham’s family asks that you keep sharing his story and picture to raise awareness for the search.

