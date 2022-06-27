Mills visits Belfast housing development funded by senior housing bond

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - On Monday, Gov. Janet Mills visited one of six developments created to help one of the state’s most vulnerable groups with an affordable place to live.

She visited a new senior housing development in Belfast.

“This is one great project that is housing Belfast area seniors, beautiful apartments and it is a pleasure to be here to see the fruits of our labor,” said Mills.

The 25-unit building was built utilizing funds from the senior housing bond signed by the governor in 2019. It was one of the first things Mills did as a governor.

“I’m please that those bonds were released, that they have funded projects like this to house at least 25 people seniors,” said Mills.

The housing bond was approved by almost 70% of Maine voters and will fund 200 new affordable housing units and the weatherization of 100 already existing homes for low-income seniors.

Robin Farrin is one of them.

“When you are in your 70s, you should not have to work that hard and rents are just outrageous in many parts of the state,” said Farrin.

After being on the waiting list for the Penobscot Landing Community for six months, she got good news.

“I was thrilled to know that I was accepted and it just made life so much easier to have an affordable place to live,” said Farrin.

She says she not only enjoys having an affordable place to live, but she also likes having a community. A community, Kristie Brown manages.

“To bring somebody in that has been homeless and give that a place that is as beautiful as this space. and a community room and people to be around and have nobody, that’s speaks numbers on itself,” said Brown.

Mills visited the garden, a staple amongst the community. In the mean time, Farrin says she would like to see more of these communities across Maine and much more.

“I would love to see them in more communities throughout the state. Some of the smaller rural towns can use them,” said Farrin.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.