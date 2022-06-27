Maine summer tourism off to great start, officials say

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local officials say Maine’s summer tourism season is off to a banner start.

The head of the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau tells TV5 the more recent numbers they have from Bangor International Airport show visitation at an all time high.

Area hotels are booked.

The director of the CVB says with high prices people are still coming, but trying to cut costs once they arrive.

“Really limiting some of the activities or number of meals that they’re eating out. They might try and economize by rather than eating out seven nights a week, maybe it’ll be five. Maybe they’ll make sandwiches for lunch. But we still anticipate that even with the rising prices of food and gas that our visitors will still be here,” said Gretchen Chauncey, Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director.

In Bangor, after the first concert with the cancellation of the Dierks Bentley show, the hope is that things kick into high gear with the Lynyrd Skynyrd show on July 3.

