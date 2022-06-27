Advertisement

Maine summer tourism off to great start, officials say

Bangor International Airport
Bangor International Airport(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local officials say Maine’s summer tourism season is off to a banner start.

The head of the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau tells TV5 the more recent numbers they have from Bangor International Airport show visitation at an all time high.

Area hotels are booked.

The director of the CVB says with high prices people are still coming, but trying to cut costs once they arrive.

“Really limiting some of the activities or number of meals that they’re eating out. They might try and economize by rather than eating out seven nights a week, maybe it’ll be five. Maybe they’ll make sandwiches for lunch. But we still anticipate that even with the rising prices of food and gas that our visitors will still be here,” said Gretchen Chauncey, Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director.

In Bangor, after the first concert with the cancellation of the Dierks Bentley show, the hope is that things kick into high gear with the Lynyrd Skynyrd show on July 3.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Penobscot Landing Community
Mills visits Belfast housing development funded by senior housing bond
Dakin Pool
Group working to get Bangor’s Dakin Pool open this summer
Acadia National Park
Going Acadia National Park for the 4th? Plan ahead!
Bangor Chinese School's dragon camp
Kids learning second language this summer at Bangor Chinese School