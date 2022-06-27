Advertisement

Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease slightly

Coronavirus in Maine
Coronavirus in Maine(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are down on Monday.

The Maine CDC says 112 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down two from on Sunday.

Twelve people remain in critical care, that’s down four.

Three people are on ventilators, one less than on Sunday.

Nearly 200 new COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected to come on Tuesday.

