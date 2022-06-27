Advertisement

Kirsten Beverley-Waters completes 50K running challenge

Old Orchard Beach runner bringing awareness to Trevor Project
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WABI) - Old Orchard Beach’s Kirsten Beverley-Waters has completed her quest of setting the Guinness World Record for most consecutive days running 50 kilometers with 22.

Old Orchard Beach runner bringing awareness to Trevor Project

Beverley-Waters’s mission was to bring awareness to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit focusing on suicide prevention and mental health for the LGBTQ+ community.

She heard from people from the Northeast and as far as Scotland, Spain, New Zealand, and Australia during her running journey.

She described what she learned from the overall experience.

“Sharing how my experience has helped them either personally or someone they know (was impactful). I think that taking that in and realizing how much one person can make an impact is what’s sinking in. It’s easy to think that I’m one person, I can’t do anything. This event has shown me how much being one person can make a difference,” said Beverley-Waters.

She explained that it was tough packing on the camera gear that Guinness provides to prove that she was completing the record.

Although she’s not tired of running, Beverley-Waters is looking forward to some beach chair time.

