Kids learning second language this summer at Bangor Chinese School

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - School is out for the summer for most kids, but for some it means picking up a second language at the Bangor Chinese School’s dragon camp.

Students of all ages started day one of Chinese immersion camp Monday.

The program with the Chinese Language and Culture Center of Maine has been around for about 20 years.

“What we are doing is if they can speak Chinese well and they know Chinese culture meanwhile we can go to China to share the same good things about this side to Chinese children and then after that time everything will be easier to figure out,” said Jing Zhang, Bangor Chinese School president,

Younger students start camp learning the basics like how to say hello and introduce themselves.

While more advanced students practice writing and their understanding of the language.

Zhang says they are happy to be back to in-person learning.

“We are working face to face, we are moving around, and then our eyes get relaxed and the whole mental thing is relaxed so we are laughing together, we are working together, and we are in action together,” Zhang said.

Zhang says they hope to prepare a younger generation to be bilingual - allowing them to enhance future relations between China and the United States.

“If you can only speak one language you only can know one world, if you can speak two languages your world is doubled, your resources, everything and even the chance of success is doubled,” Zhang said.

