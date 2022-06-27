Group working to get Bangor’s Dakin Pool open this summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s pool season began on Monday, but only one of its two public pools was open.

That’s something a group is looking to change at Monday nights’s City Council Workshop.

Led by State Senator Joe Baldacci, the group hopes to reestablish a citizens’ committee to keep the Dakin Pool open and free.

This, after the Parks and Recreation Department unanimously recommended closing Dakin for the year due to staffing shortages.

They say the Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center is better-attended, and there is only enough staff to keep one pool open at a time.

If staffing increases, they say they will revisit the decision.

We’ll have more on Monday night’s discussion on TV5 News at 10 and 11.

