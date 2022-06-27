Going Acadia National Park for the 4th? Plan ahead!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the 4th of July weekend now just days away, officials at Acadia National Park are offering some tips and reminders for anyone headed to the park for the holiday.

Traditionally, the 4th of July is one of the biggest weekends of the summer in Acadia National Park.

This weekend, the park says that tradition will continue.

“The park is expecting another very busy 4th of July weekend. We hope that visitors are thinking about their trip, planning ahead, and learning about what they can do in the park before they get here,” said John Kelly, Acadia National Park management assistant.

Some areas might be busier than others.

“People should be aware that the park is going to be very busy in certain areas like Jordan Pond and Sand Beach between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and its best to really get as much as you can done ahead of time. That means getting your park entrance pass, and if you want to drive up Cadillac you need a vehicle reservation separate from the park entrance pass,” said Kelly.

“Know-before-you-go” applies to hiking in the park as well.

“Part of being prepared with your visit to Acadia is knowing your abilities and matching them to the hiking trails that are available in the park. It may seem like a simple trail or an easy trail to navigator, but some of the challenges in the park are steep, rocky trails that you really need to be prepared for,” said Kelly.

The park urges people to take advantage of the Island Explorer, the free bus that services areas in the park and surrounding communities.

But if you’re driving…

“The other message is that we want people to drive safely, wear their seatbelt, and park legally. If people park outside a designated area, that actually creates more congestion, and is very unsafe,” said Kelly.

Ultimately, the park says it’s happy to play host to visitors from all over the world this 4th of July, and wants to make sure everyone has the best time possible.

“It’s all about coming to Acadia and enjoying the resources and the activities that we have in Acadia, but doing it safely,” said Kelly.

