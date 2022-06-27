East Machias’s Rod Merritt returns from New Hampshire kayak fishing competition

EAST MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - East Machias’s Rod Merritt came home with a 19th place finish out of 80 competitors in the Hobie Bass Open Series stop in Lake Winnipesaukee, N.H.

Merritt saw himself in the middle of the pack after opening day, but closed with a significant comeback on Day 2 in what he described as a “really good finish.”

He explained how he was in good shape after his initial five catches early on Day 2.

“The big fish were coming up feeding shallow, so I did a little more top water fishing. I tried some faster-moving baits right up in the shallows. I was picking those big females off as they were coming back down from feeding at night. I picked up my limit before 9 a.m., so I was upgrading all day long,” said Merritt.

Another bonus for Rod was finishing in front of Mike Iaconelli on the second day, saying it’s “like beating Dale Earnhardt in NASCAR.”

He’s unsure of his next competitive stop and is looking over the Northeast, Midwest, and South.

Merritt said he’s feeling good after recovering from leukemia and offseason shoulder surgery.

