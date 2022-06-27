Cooler But Still Humid Today, Showers Likely Too

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve got a dry start to our Monday morning with some sunshine in spots. Clouds will take over early this morning with showers developing from west to east as the morning progresses. The showers are associated with a cold front that will cross through the state this afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are possible but overall chances are very minimal. No severe weather is expected but any thunderstorms that do develop will likely produce heavy rainfall. Showers will taper off from west to east across the state from mid-afternoon through the evening hours. Most spots will see .10″ to .25″ of rainfall by evening with some higher amounts of .50″ to .75″ possible over northern and western locales. The combination of clouds and showers will make for a much cooler day today with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. It will remain humid though with dewpoints in the low to mid-60s for most spots. Lingering showers will move out this evening as the cold front moves to our east. Skies will gradually clear out as the night progresses. Drier, more comfortable air will move in behind the front tonight causing humidity to drop especially after midnight.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the area Tuesday. This will bring us a beautiful day with a partly to mostly sunny sky, comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80°. Our Wednesday looks good too. We’ll start with mostly sunny skies during the morning followed by partly sunny skies during the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Temperatures on Wednesday will top off in the 70s to near 80°. The cold front will cross the state Wednesday night and early Thursday bringing us a chance for some scattered showers on its way through. Any lingering showers early Thursday will give way to clearing skies by late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures on Thursday will again be in the 70s to near 80°. Warmer and more humid air is forecast to move into the state Friday. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Today: Becoming cloudy. Showers developing this morning then showers likely this afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs between 65°-73°, coolest along the coast. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers ending early then turning partly cloudy. Turning less humid. Lows in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs between 72°-79°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Thursday: A few showers possible early then turning mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.