Advertisement

Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; reports of injuries

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak...
The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak said.(Amtrak news release)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amtrak reported Monday that several cars from one of its trains derailed after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing.

According to a news release, train 4 was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 pm.

There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries, Amtrak said. Authorities in the area are assisting customers, and Amtrak has sent resources to help.

The railroad service said additional details would be provided as available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
The law gave municipal voting rights to noncitizens who have been lawful permanent residents of...
Judge says NYC can’t let noncitizens vote in city elections
Former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social app was in the process of being sold to a 'blank...
Company buying Trump’s social media app faces subpoenas
Raymond Lester
Acadia hit-and-run ruled a homicide, warrant out for arrest
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game