Acadia hit-and-run ruled a homicide, warrant out for arrest

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - State Police say the death of a South Portland woman from a hit-and-run over a week ago in Winter Harbor has been ruled a homicide.

Police say 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme was killed sometime between the night of Saturday, June 18, and the early hours of Sunday, June 19, on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center.

State Police say there is now an active arrest warrant for murder for 35-year-old Raymond Lester of Portland.

Officials released a photo on Monday as they continue to look for Lester and his car, a 2016 Black BMW X3 SUV, with Maine license plate 5614 WM.

The vehicle might have front-end or undercarriage damage.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call State Police at 973-3700.

