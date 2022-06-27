Advertisement

2022 UMaine Hall of Fame Class announced

Six former Black Bear student-athletes and two teams
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The latest inductees to the UMaine Sports Hall of Fame features six former Black Bear student-athletes and two teams.

Six former Black Bear student-athletes and two teams
Six former Black Bear student-athletes and two teams(WABI)

The 2022 class includes five-time New England swimming champion Elizabeth Carone, All-American football player Stephen Cooper, All-American baseball player Scott Morse, track and field record holder Mike Viani, 2004 NHL Coach of the Year and current Flyers head coach John Tortorella, and three-time all-conference women’s basketball player Liz Wood.

Team honors go to the 1915 IC4A national champion men’s cross country team and the 1994 America East champion softball team.

The induction dinner and ceremony will be held on Friday, Oct. 21 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets rehire Maine native Steve Clifford
Charlotte Hornets rehire Maine native Steve Clifford
Newport's Cooper Flagg reacts to Team USA selection
Newport's Cooper Flagg reacts to Team USA selection
Steve Clifford (file photo)
Charlotte Hornets rehire Maine native Steve Clifford
The Newport basketball star is one of 18 finalists for the USA Basketball Men’s U-17 National...
Newport’s Cooper Flagg reacts to Team USA selection