2022 UMaine Hall of Fame Class announced

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The latest inductees to the UMaine Sports Hall of Fame features six former Black Bear student-athletes and two teams.

The 2022 class includes five-time New England swimming champion Elizabeth Carone, All-American football player Stephen Cooper, All-American baseball player Scott Morse, track and field record holder Mike Viani, 2004 NHL Coach of the Year and current Flyers head coach John Tortorella, and three-time all-conference women’s basketball player Liz Wood.

Team honors go to the 1915 IC4A national champion men’s cross country team and the 1994 America East champion softball team.

The induction dinner and ceremony will be held on Friday, Oct. 21 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

