Washington man killed in motorcycle crash in Somerville

Authorities believe speed may have been factor
A preliminary investigation shows the motrcycke driven by 78-year old Christopher Lascoutx of Washington, collided with the truck as it was mid-turn broadside on Turner Road in Somerville.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - A Washington man died after his motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck in Somerville.

The crash happened Friday afternoon.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows the bike driven by 78-year old Christopher Lascoutx, collided with the truck as it was mid-turn broadside in the road.

Two people inside the truck were not hurt.

Lascoutx died at the scene.

Authorities say speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

