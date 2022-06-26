Washington man killed in motorcycle crash in Somerville
Authorities believe speed may have been factor
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - A Washington man died after his motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck in Somerville.
The crash happened Friday afternoon.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows the bike driven by 78-year old Christopher Lascoutx, collided with the truck as it was mid-turn broadside in the road.
Two people inside the truck were not hurt.
Lascoutx died at the scene.
Authorities say speed is being considered a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.