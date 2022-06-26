Juneteenth commemoration held in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Postponed due to inclement weather last weekend, the Hancock County community was determined to hold its Juneteenth commemoration Sunday.

Now a federal holiday, the town of Ellsworth commemorated the emancipation of enslaved African Americans at Knowlton park.

This free event featured Black performing artists, food vendors, and guest speakers.

Organizers hoped this gathering would bring people together and educate them about the meaning behind the holiday.

“Some people in this community, they care about this as a part of what is America. By their presence says, I believe in America. This is what we must continue to strive for,” said Douglas Mayweather, NAACP member.

“I wouldn’t be able to be here. Things that happened for so many of us regardless of color would never have happened. It would be even ok in this reality, in this presence. So, I’m just very appreciative of that,” said Vanessa Williams, Black Spirit 4 Life.

Maine celebrated Juneteenth as an official paid holiday for state workers for the first time this year.

