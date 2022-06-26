Advertisement

Hundreds gather in Bangor for Bans off our Bodies protest

Bans off our Bodies
Bans off our Bodies(Connor Magliozzi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Sunday hundreds gathered by the Federal Building in downtown Bangor for a Bans off Our Bodies rally.

The protest joins many nationwide and comes in the wake of the Supreme Court voting 5-4 to overturn Roe V Wade.

Protestors voiced their fear that a woman’s right to choose could one day be in jeopardy in the state of Maine.

Organizers noted that although they wish they didn’t have to come out to protest, they were in awe of the amount of support shown.

“It fills my heart and makes me feel a little bit less hopeless. Friday, I was feeling hopeless. I was feeling sad and angry. And just seeing the sheer amount of people that showed up in two days of organizing. We literally decided on Friday that this was going to happen. It is absolutely amazing and I’m so happy and hopeful that this is not where they stop their work,” said organizer Negina Lowe.

Friday’s ruling by the Supreme Court does not currently change abortion access in Maine. State law currently allows women to terminate a pregnancy before viability, and after when it’s necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother.

