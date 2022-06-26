Cut your own Lavender and more at Moore Manor Lavender

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for a fun spot to getaway this summer, you might not have to look far...

The Lavenders are blossoming at Moore Manor Lavender in Newport as they welcome in guests with some family friendly activities.

“This is kind of park like where you can just go enjoy. We have a scavenger hunt for children,” said owner Peggy Moore.

“What made it really fun was the scavenger hunt. It took lots of focus,” said 9-year-old visitor Charlotte Lyon.

The Scavenger hunt took them around the manor to see all kinds of different flowers.

But one child had a personal favorite landmark to find.

7-year-old Penelope Lyon exclaimed “hedgehog!” before quickly stating it was a statue and not a real hedgehog.

While the manor doesn’t have any hedgehogs running around, they still have a lot to see and do.

Including the opportunity to cut your own lavender although time is running out.

“Lavender has a mind of its own. So, when it starts blooming and it’s ready, it’s strong enough to cut the stems we offer cut your own bouquet and it lasts for maybe a month,” Moore went on to say.

Admission to the manor is free and although they are certainly things to do it’s up to you to decide how you want to spend your day there.

“We really want people to come relax, find a cozy chair and just get refreshed. Life is stressful for everyone,” Moore added.

To learn more about Moore Manor Lavender you can visit their website.

