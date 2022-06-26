COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped back up Sunday.

The Maine CDC says 114 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s up ten from Saturday.

16 people remain in critical care.

Five people are on ventilators, that’s an increase of one from Saturday.

More than 800 new COVID vaccines were administered Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected to come Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.