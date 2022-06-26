Another warm day for Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another sunny and warm day is in store for Maine! Inland highs will reach the mid to upper 80s once again. There will be some relief closer to the coastline where highs will only be in the 70s. Dew points will approach the low 60s, so it will feel a little sticky, especially inland. A shower or two is possible in western Maine this evening. Tonight, clouds will slowly begin to increase ahead of a cold front pushing in from the west. Areas of fog are also expected.

The cold front will move through the state on Monday. Rain is expected along the front and could be heavy at times. A few thunderstorms may also be possible, mainly for inland areas. Severe storms are not expected. Rain will start in western Maine between 7 and 9 a.m. and move east. Rain should make its way to the interstate between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and continue to move toward the coast and eastern Maine through the afternoon. Rain should taper off between 6 and 9 p.m. Around 0.5″ of rain is expected for most areas.

A secondary cold front will move through Monday night and Tuesday. This front will be weak but will bring a few clouds and possibly a few isolated showers on Tuesday.

High pressure will take over for Wednesday and Thursday. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s to low 80s are expected on both days. A passing warm front will bring a slight chance of showers and storms late Friday, but there is a better chance on Saturday with the passage of a cold front.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 71-90°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 52-65°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs 65-74°. South wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of a shower. Highs 68-77°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 73-81°. South-southwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 72-81°. West wind 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.