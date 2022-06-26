Air Quality Alert Issued for Sunday

Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air-quality alert for Sunday, June 26th.

The agency says ground-level ozone is climbing in Maine and will likely reach unhealthy levels.

Those unhealthy levels are expected along the coast from Kittery through Acadia National park.

At elevated ozone levels, people with respiratory illnesses might experience reduced lung function and irritation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.