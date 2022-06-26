Advertisement

Air Quality Alert Issued for Sunday

The highest levels are expected along the Southwest Coastal region but the Mid-Coast has the potential to also rise
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air-quality alert for Sunday, June 26th.

The agency says ground-level ozone is climbing in Maine and will likely reach unhealthy levels.

Those unhealthy levels are expected along the coast from Kittery through Acadia National park.

At elevated ozone levels, people with respiratory illnesses might experience reduced lung function and irritation.

