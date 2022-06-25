Warm and little humid this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This weekend will feel a lot more like summer compared to last weekend! A warm and humid air mass is located just to our south and it is going to help temperatures rise into the upper 80s for some inland locations. However, it will also be a little on the sticky side with dew points in the low 60s. In addition, a weak cold front will pass from northwest to southeast today. A few showers are possible later this afternoon as the front approaches the coastline. Skies will be mostly clear tonight, but patchy fog is possible.

Sunday will be another warm day. It will also be a little humid. Highs for inland areas are expected to reach the mid 80s and upper 60s to mid 70s along the coast.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday as a cold front passes. It won’t be as warm, but the humidity will be noticeable.

High pressure will move in behind the front and bring lots of sun, slightly above-average temperatures and dry conditions through the end of the work week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with a few late-afternoon showers. Highs 74-88°. Light west-northwest wind.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 51-63°. Calm wind.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 67-86°. South wind 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Humid. Highs 71-78°. South wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 68-77°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 67-79°. South wind 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.