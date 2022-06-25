Thousands protest end of Roe v. Wade in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Thousands of pro-abortion-rights protestors took to the streets of Portland Friday to protest the end of Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to a doctor-performed abortion.

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision saw a 5-4 majority of the court vote to kill Roe v. Wade, immediately triggering laws banning abortion in at least 16 states.

The protesters gathered at Lincoln Park before marching to City Hall. For some protesters, the right to an abortion hits home.

“I got pregnant when I was a teenager, before Roe v. Wade,” said 77-year-old Susan Johnson. “My dad drove me and I had the abortion and went on to live my life. Having a baby at the age of 17 was just not a good plan. It would have been a disaster for all of us.”

A small number of anti-abortion protesters were also present to try and bring attention to the moral issue of abortion.

“If you make it legal, it’s not going to solve the problem,” said anti-abortion protester Chuck Unger. “The problem goes much deeper. It’s an issue of morality.”

Gov. Janet Mills joined the protest, and reaffirmed her support for abortion access.

