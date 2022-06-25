Maine CDC reports 208 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Maine.

The Maine CDC says 104 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down 12 over the last 24 hours.

16 people are in critical care.

Four people remain on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting 208 new cases of the virus.

There are also two new deaths to report.

More than 1,400 new COVID-19 vaccinations were administered Friday, according to the Maine CDC.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.