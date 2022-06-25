Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 208 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline
Coronavirus in Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Maine.

The Maine CDC says 104 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down 12 over the last 24 hours.

16 people are in critical care.

Four people remain on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting 208 new cases of the virus.

There are also two new deaths to report.

More than 1,400 new COVID-19 vaccinations were administered Friday, according to the Maine CDC.

