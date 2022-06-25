Advertisement

Hermon boy hosts annual ‘Whoopies for Whiskers’ fundraiser for Bangor Humane Society

Hermon's Donnie Veneziano, 9, mans his whoopie pie and lemonade stand outside of the Bangor Humane Society Friday afternoon
Hermon's Donnie Veneziano, 9, mans his whoopie pie and lemonade stand outside of the Bangor Humane Society Friday afternoon(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival is Saturday in Dover-Foxcroft, but those who can’t get enough of the classic dessert could get an early taste in Bangor on Friday.

For the second straight year, Hermon’s Donnie Veneziano held his Whoopies for Whiskers fundraiser at the Bangor Humane Society.

For just $1.50, you could choose either pumpkin chocolate chip, peanut butter, or a classic whoopie pie. Fifty cents more got you a glass of pink lemonade to wash them down. Or, you could buy two whoopie pies and get a lemonade for free.

All of the proceeds from the event go straight to the humane society, where Donnie also spends time as a volunteer. The nine year old, who has two dogs and a fish at home, says he loves animals and wants to do everything he can to help them.

“I love about cats and dogs how they can relate to humans’ feelings. Their love for certain toys and stuff like that. When they see their owner, what do they do? And all that,” Veneziano said.

After all the sales were tallied up, Donnie raised over $316. That amount will help pay for a full month of care, food, and kennel stay for one dog.

