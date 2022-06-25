Advertisement

First ever Food Truck Festival in Downtown Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People enjoyed the sounds and smells of summer Saturday.

Beats and Eats took place along the Bangor Waterfront.

A variety of food trucks and street food vendors dished out their tastiest creations.

Live music entertained the diners.

This is the first year for the event.

Organizers say this festival helps put Bangor on the map when it comes to the food truck phenomena sweeping the nation.

“Getting your name out. Having people come out and being able to try stuff, meet you, see what you’re all about and let you explain what your business is. It’s the first really warm day of our summer. The weather’s beautiful and the breeze off the water’s great. A lot of great people here,” said Justin Saucier, American ReLeaf.

There were two sessions-one for lunch and one for dinner.

The supper session wraps up at 9.

