Christian Civic League of Maine reacts to abortion ruling

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade, we spoke to Barbara Ford -- the Executive Director of the Godparent Home Ministries -- a center in Bangor for women in their teens to thirties who are pregnant and in crisis.

Here’s what she had to say on behalf of their organization....

“I think this is an opportunity for people to pause and kind of take a look at what they can do as a community. What can you do personally to be a resource for someone who needs help? And it’s an opportunity for each state to examine what their stance is on this issue. There are people out there that want to help women when they find themselves in crisis and people that want to support them so that they can make a choice for life.”

Ford also shared a statement from the CCL of Maine saying, “The Christian Civic League of Maine celebrates the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that has been anticipated for decades. In the long run, this decision will have saved lives of countless babies.”

“There’s still plenty of work to do here in Maine to uphold the sanctity of human life and dignity of women until meaningful change can happen in the legislature.”

They say the focus should be on helping women in crisis by supporting churches, pregnancy centers and adoption agencies.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.