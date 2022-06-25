Advertisement

Christian Civic League of Maine reacts to abortion ruling

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade, we spoke to Barbara Ford -- the Executive Director of the Godparent Home Ministries -- a center in Bangor for women in their teens to thirties who are pregnant and in crisis.

Here’s what she had to say on behalf of their organization....

“I think this is an opportunity for people to pause and kind of take a look at what they can do as a community. What can you do personally to be a resource for someone who needs help? And it’s an opportunity for each state to examine what their stance is on this issue. There are people out there that want to help women when they find themselves in crisis and people that want to support them so that they can make a choice for life.”

Ford also shared a statement from the CCL of Maine saying, “The Christian Civic League of Maine celebrates the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that has been anticipated for decades. In the long run, this decision will have saved lives of countless babies.”

“There’s still plenty of work to do here in Maine to uphold the sanctity of human life and dignity of women until meaningful change can happen in the legislature.”

They say the focus should be on helping women in crisis by supporting churches, pregnancy centers and adoption agencies.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Hermon's Donnie Veneziano, 9, mans his whoopie pie and lemonade stand outside of the Bangor...
Hermon boy hosts annual ‘Whoopies for Whiskers’ fundraiser for Bangor Humane Society
Fairfield’s PFAS lawsuit moving along: “Hold those polluters accountable!”
Fairfield’s PFAS lawsuit moving along: “Hold those polluters accountable!”
Tour De France comes to Amicus in Bangor
WATCH: Special Olympians take part in Tour De France event in Bangor
Cole land transportation museum
Challenger Center holds bottle rocket launch at Cole Land Transportation Museum