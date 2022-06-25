Charlotte Hornets rehire Maine native Steve Clifford
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WABI) - The Charlotte Hornets have hired Maine native Steve Clifford as their head coach, again.
The former UMaine Farmington basketball player has agreed to return to the Charlotte bench after previously leading the team from 2013 to 2018.
Clifford’s 196 wins with the Hornets is just 11 shy of the franchise record.
“I’m happy to be returning to Charlotte, and I want to thank Michael Jordan, Mitch Kupchak and Buzz Peterson for this opportunity. This is an exciting young team with a lot of talented pieces. Charlotte is a great city and I know first-hand the passion that Hornets fans have for this franchise. I can’t wait to get back to town and start working with our players,” Clifford said in a statement, per nba.com.
