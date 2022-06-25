BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Pride Week celebration continued Saturday with a parade and festival downtown.

This is the 30th anniversary for Bangor Pride.

It all started Wednesday and continued throughout the week with community and virtual events.

The Bangor Pride Parade took place in downtown Bangor. followed by a festival in West Market Square and Norumbega Park.

The event encourages celebration, visibility, and joy for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

“It’s been wonderful seeing all these people because where I’m from, in my tiny little town, there’s very little people who are openly out.,” says Isabella Ingalls, a Hermon resident who attended the Bangor Pride Festival with her family. “It’s really nice to see that it’s not just me.”

The Bangor Pride Parade and Festival was sponsored by Health Equity Alliance.

The celebration wraps up Sunday with a Drag Brunch at Happy Endings and a Pride Service at the Hammond Street Congregational Church.

