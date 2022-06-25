Advertisement

Bangor Pride Parade and Festival

Bangor and beyond celebrates LGBTQ+ community
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Pride Week celebration continued Saturday with a parade and festival downtown.

This is the 30th anniversary for Bangor Pride.

It all started Wednesday and continued throughout the week with community and virtual events.

The Bangor Pride Parade took place in downtown Bangor. followed by a festival in West Market Square and Norumbega Park.

The event encourages celebration, visibility, and joy for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

“It’s been wonderful seeing all these people because where I’m from, in my tiny little town, there’s very little people who are openly out.,” says Isabella Ingalls, a Hermon resident who attended the Bangor Pride Festival with her family. “It’s really nice to see that it’s not just me.”

The Bangor Pride Parade and Festival was sponsored by Health Equity Alliance.

The celebration wraps up Sunday with a Drag Brunch at Happy Endings and a Pride Service at the Hammond Street Congregational Church.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Pompeii Pizza
First ever Food Truck Festival in Downtown Bangor
Mike Laliberte
Bangor man flips 400-pound tire for charity
MIKE
Bangor man flips 400-pound tire for charity
First ever Food Truck Festival in Downtown Bangor
First ever Food Truck Festival in Downtown Bangor