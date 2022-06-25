Advertisement

Authorities have identified the body found in the contents of a recycling truck in Scarborough

Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - The male body found by a recycling truck driver in Scarborough Friday morning, has been identified by authorities.

Police have investigated the scene at Casella Recycling on Gibson Road and have identified the male body as 64-year-old, Paul Hayden of Portland.

Officials said a Troiano Waste Services recycling truck driver discovered the man in the contents of cardboard the truck had emptied.

An autopsy was conducted this afternoon at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta and it was determined Hayden died of natural causes.

Toxicology tests were administered during the autopsy and the results are likely to take a few weeks to be completed, according to officials.

