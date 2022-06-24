Advertisement

WATCH: Special Olympians take part in Tour De France event in Bangor

Tour De France comes to Amicus in Bangor
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It was a lovely day for a bike ride!

Thanks to program leaders securing a grant to get adaptive bikes -- Special Olympians and members of the Amicus day program held their own Tour De France.

They prepared traditional snacks, had a cheering section and just an overall all good time.

“We’re doing a big learning center on Tour de France that just something special that everybody can participate in. So they’ve picked there driver or bike rider and a team that they’re following through the tour. And one of the things in the curriculum was to have their own Tour de France. So today that’s what they’re doing. And they did all of these trial runs and they have to beat their trial run today. They’re trying, like how they win today is to cut down their time from the trial runs. So, this is cool,” said Edna Taber, Amicus Program Specialist.

They also had games and prizes.

Congrats to all of the program members.

