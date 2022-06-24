Advertisement

Summer Sunshine for Weekend

Sunshine, Warmer Temps for First Summer Weekend
By Steve McKay
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It’s the first weekend of summer!  And right on cue, we’ve got plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures in the forecast for the Pine Tree State.

After a passing disturbance dumped some showers across the region last night, our Friday has featured a pleasant mix of sun and clouds, with just a few isolated raindrops popping-up as a weakening frontal boundary approached.

As of tonight, high pressure will approach then set-up shop across Northern New England.  The result? Sunshine with temperatures into the 80s.  Warmest conditions will be found inland, with sea breezes keeping temperatures a bit cooler along the coast.  Along with the warmer temperatures, a southwest flow will steer some increasing dew points our way, so humidity levels will climb a bit during the weekend, although we won’t reach oppressive levels.

As we head into Monday, conditions will change as a frontal boundary slides our way.  That front will stir-up some clouds with a chance of showers and a thundershower, particular later in the day Monday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy during the evening, with a clearing sky overnight. Lows ranging in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny at times, with increasing humidity.  Temperatures in the 70s along the coast, 80s inland.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, high temperatures in the 70s-coast, 80s inland.

Monday: Increasing clouds, showers, thundershowers possible, highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, 70s.

