Patio umbrellas recalled after reports of catching fire

The umbrellas have LED lights on the arms of the umbrella and a black solar panel battery puck...
The umbrellas have LED lights on the arms of the umbrella and a black solar panel battery puck at the top.(CPSC)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A nationwide recall has been issued for SunVilla patio umbrellas after reports of them catching fire.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes all 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrellas sold from Costco from December 2020 through May 2022.

The umbrellas have LED lights on the arms of the umbrella and a black solar panel battery puck at the top.

SunVilla has received several reports of the battery overheating, including three instances of solar panels catching fire while charging the AC adapter indoors.

There have been two reports of the umbrellas catching fire when the puck overheated while attached to the umbrella.

Anyone with the umbrella should remove the solar panel puck from the top of the umbrella and store it out of the sun. Do not charge the puck with the AC adapter.

The umbrellas and solar pucks can be returned to any Costco Warehouse for a full refund. Consumers can also contact SunVilla for instructions on how to receive a refund.

