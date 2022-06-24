NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Newport’s Cooper Flagg is on his way to Spain to compete on the international stage.

Newport's Cooper Flagg reacts to Team USA selection (WABI)

Flagg described the workouts leading to his spot on the Team USA U17 team.

“It’s the best competition in the country, so you have the best players in this age group. It was really competitive. Everyone was bringing a really good energy. Everyone was positive. It was a really good atmosphere. I was pretty optimistic. I knew if I just played like myself and just trusted in what I could do, I would be fine,” said Flagg.

The FIBA U17 World Cup is set for July 2-10.

