Maine Right to Life reacts to SCOTUS decision

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - In a statement, Maine Right to Life said today it is pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Here is the non-profit’s statement in full:

“We are very pleased that the court recognized that abortion on demand was never a part of the constitution. Overturning Roe does not prohibit abortions. Rather, the Court’s decision will allow states to pass Pro-Life legislation. It goes back to the people and state legislature, and it allows states to choose abortion policy representative to the citizens.

This is a victory for women, the unborn and the Pro-Life movement that has worked so hard to save and promote life. For far too long, pro-abortion groups have gotten away with the sky-is-falling argument that overturning Roe would outlaw abortions or reverse “abortion rights”. They wanted people to believe that reversing Roe would automatically outlaw abortion.

Polls consistently show that there has never been majority support for the holding of Roe which was abortion on demand throughout all 9 months of pregnancy. In a 2021 Marist Poll, 76% of respondents opposed abortion on demand and would limit abortion to the first three months of pregnancy (25%), only in cases of the life of the mother, rape, or incest (28%), only to save the life of the mother (11%) or felt that they should never be permitted in any circumstance (12%).

A lot has changed since Roe was decided. In 1973, the technology didn’t exist to allow babies to survive outside the womb at 21 or 22 week’s gestation. With scientific advancement, more babies are surviving prior to what was once considered “viability”. While some have changed their position on abortion with this knowledge, many members of the public, as well as women contemplating abortion may not realize how developed a baby is at various stages of pregnancy. At 15-weeks of gestation, a baby’s heart has been beating for over two months. Brain waves are detectable at 8 weeks. At nine weeks a baby is kicking and swimming. At 10 weeks a baby can begin to hear. Women deserve to get accurate information when facing an unplanned pregnancy. So they can make an informed choice that they can live with a feel good about.

In this age of promoting choice to women facing unplanned pregnancy, women deserve to know all of their choices – that they have options, and that abortion is not women’s reproductive healthcare. Knowledge is power, and many people have come to see this issue differently based on what they have come to know and experience.

America has grown from the atrocities of slavery and changed. America can grow from the atrocities of abortion and change as well. The Supreme Court decision is the first step. The next step is to educate and heal. God bless America.”

