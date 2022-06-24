Maine leaders react to abortion ruling

Maine (WABI) - Maine’s leaders are reacting following the Supreme Court’s ruling to end constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

U.S. Senator Angus King issued the following statement after the Supreme Court issued an opinion overturning Roe v. Wade:

“Today’s decision to overturn nearly half a century of precedent upon precedent is a dangerous, blatantly political ruling that will rob millions of women the fundamental right to make decisions about their own health, safety, and lives. The right to a safe, legal abortion has been reaffirmed by the Court time and time again – but this new majority has decided to overwrite longstanding precedent to impose their own personal and religious views on women across the country. This ruling goes against the wishes of the majority of Americans, and lays a terrifying groundwork for this Court to unravel many other hard-earned civil rights in the years ahead.

“This decision is deeply infuriating, but it is unfortunately not a surprise. Beyond being telegraphed in the leaked decision earlier this year, this decision firmly aligns with the clear, decades-long conservative campaign to fill our nation’s court system with ideologically-driven judges who would vote to end abortion access. This goal was made explicit by former President Donald Trump, who promised to only appoint judges who would overturn Roe. This promise, along with each nominee’s clear hostility towards a woman’s right to choose, were among the main reasons that I voted against Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett. For all the fear-mongering about so-called ‘judicial activism’ by some conservative lawmakers, their chosen judges clearly do not hesitate to overturn precedent, override popular sentiment, and overreach beyond the Court’s historic incremental approach.

“The impacts of this ruling will reverberate in communities throughout America – but fortunately, Maine women will not be denied this basic right thanks to protections in our state constitution and the leadership of Governor Mills. However, this does not change the fact that far too many across the country will not be so lucky, and will be penalized for the crime of living in the wrong state. This decision will make healthcare services more difficult to access for millions, and the lives of low-income Americans who cannot afford to travel to a state where abortion is legal will be unnecessarily put at risk. Let me be clear, this decision will not lead to the banning of abortion, no matter how earnestly its opponents and the majority of this court may desire it. What it will do is facilitate the banning of safe abortions, to the detriment of women in all corners of our country.

“While there is no clear or easy path to reverse this decision, I will continue doing everything in my power to protect this fundamental right. I will pursue any possible compromise and will not rest until women across the nation can once again make this personal decision with the input of loved ones and medical professionals – not the government.”

By overturning Roe v. Wade, this Supreme Court has erased nearly half a century of precedent upon precedent through a dangerous, blatantly political ruling that will rob millions of women the right to make decisions about their own health, safety, and lives. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/LJj8Kvy69q — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) June 24, 2022

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree issued this statement following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling:

“Today’s catastrophic ruling is the culmination of a decades-long effort by Republican extremists to install anti-choice justices on a High Court that routinely overrules Congress and the public’s will with impunity. Enabled by Senate Republicans, this shamefully partisan Supreme Court has decided against the more than 70% of Americans who want Roe v. Wade upheld.

“Government control of reproduction is downright totalitarian. It is never in the best interest of society for politicians to decide when a person must give birth. Today’s ruling is rooted in ideological zealotry, not the common good. As a direct result of this decision, women will now be jailed for seeking abortion care while others will die because of pregnancy complications and unsafe self-abortion treatments.

“Adding insult to injury, Justice Alito and his colleagues in the majority have demonstrated a crushing ignorance about the historical rights of women under our Constitution – women were unenfranchised and regarded as property when our nation was founded. We should not strive to return to that dark era. Six radical justices, appointed by Presidents who lost the popular vote, have destroyed nearly 50 years of established legal precedent upon which tens of millions of people in this country have relied. In Roe’s place, the justices’ personal beliefs will impose unimaginable suffering for women and families across the country and worsen America’s already abysmal generational poverty crisis.”

A shamefully partisan Supreme Court has overturned 50 years of settled law forcing women to give birth + allowing the government to decide when you have a child. Despite 70%+ of Americans supporting abortion, this panel of extremists has stolen our rights + lost all credibility. pic.twitter.com/l2r1ZQPppf — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@chelliepingree) June 24, 2022

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade:

“This decision is a fundamental assault on women’s rights and on reproductive freedom that will do nothing to stop abortion. In fact, it will only make abortion less safe and jeopardize the lives of women across the nation. In Maine, I will defend the right to reproductive health care with everything I have, and I pledge to the people of Maine that, so long as I am Governor, my veto pen will stand in the way of any effort to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to safe and legal abortion in Maine.”

The Maine Democratic Party released the following statement following the Supreme Court’s decision:

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson, Maine Democratic Party Chair Drew Gattine released the following statement:

“Now that the Supreme Court has officially overturned Roe v. Wade and millions of women across the country are about to lose their freedom to have an abortion, one thing is clear: the future of abortion in Maine is on the ballot this November. We are fortunate in Maine to currently have a Governor in Janet Mills who is a passionate defender of abortion rights and a Democratically controlled legislature that will steadfastly protect those rights. However, with Roe

gone—in part because of Susan Collins’ votes for Brett Kavanaugh and other virulently anti-choice justices—Governor Mills and her Democratic colleagues in the legislature are the only thing keeping abortion safe and legal in our state. Paul LePage and other anti-abortion Republicans on the ballot this November present the greatest threat to abortion rights in recent Maine history. We must re-elect Governor Mills and our Democratic majorities this November in order to protect the rights, safety, and future of not just Maine women but all Maine people.”

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, and Assistant Senate Majority Leader Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, released the following statements in response to the ruling:

President Jackson:

“Unfortunately, today’s devastating decision made by a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court to restrict the right to an abortion and erode almost 50 years of precedent does not come as a shock. However, that doesn’t make this reality any easier to swallow nor does it do much to alleviate the fear that millions of Mainers and Americans are experiencing.

“The right to decide if and when to start a family is fundamental to who we are as Americans and our freedom. It’s a deeply personal decision that should not be made by politicians or justices. In the wake of this decision, please know that Maine Senate Democrats will fight back against efforts to undermine abortion rights and stand united for reproductive freedom.”

Senator Vitelli:

“There are those of us who remember a time before Roe v. Wade — when people were forced to go underground and put their lives on the line to access an abortion. Far too many of us know far too well that banning abortion doesn’t stop people from getting abortions, it just stops people from getting safe abortions. This ruling from the Supreme Court is unconscionable. Rather than protecting the sanctity of life, it will only endanger the lives of everyday people. I vowed in my youth to fight for the right to access abortion care, and it’s clear this fight is far from over. I join with countless people across our state when I say, despite this decision handed down to us from Washington, Maine will not go back.”

Concerned Women for America of Maine is calling on citizens, members of the Maine Legislature, and the Executive Branch to strongly support a culture of life that protects all.

CWA of Maine State Director Penny Morrell, speaking for Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee, has this to say concerning the Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision:

“The Supreme Court has finally overturned Roe, and now it is up to us, the people of Maine, to do our part. We must now work tirelessly to elect legislators and a governor who support the culture of life. We are pro-women, pro-babies, and pro-families. We support life from conception to natural death and pregnancy centers that help women make the best decision to keep their babies. Adoption and many other options are available that better serve families. “The Dobbs decision will allow the citizens of Maine to debate and discuss this issue with their state legislators. Decisions about abortion going forward will be made by Mainers, not by judges. That is something worth celebrating!”

The ACLU of Maine responds to the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe. V. Wade:

“Abortion is legal and protected by Maine state law, thanks to the tireless work of advocates, lawmakers and abortion providers who recognize that the right to decide when and if to have a child is a fundamental right. In Maine, we have taken action to safeguard abortion access and affordability, and our elected leaders must do everything they can to protect the gains we have made. States like Maine that protect abortion access will now play an even more critical role in providing care to people from states that ban or severely restrict abortion. Lawmakers should ensure that anyone in our state who seeks or provides access to abortion is protected. In November, we have to vote like our rights depend on it, because they do.” - Meagan Sway, Policy Director, ACLU of Maine

“In case this is news to the Supreme Court: we do not live in 1789, when only white men who owned property had rights and counted as people. In over 230 years of struggle, the Constitution has been amended and interpreted to include and recognize more people and more rights. We have worked together to make this document worthy of a democracy that includes people of color, women, LGBTQ+ people, immigrants, people with disabilities, and many others. The question of abortion is a question of citizenship: who is recognized as a member of our nation, worthy of protection, worthy of having rights, worthy of enjoying the ‘blessings of liberty’ the Constitution promises. We will not go back to 1789. We will only move forward. We will be fearless in the courts, in the legislature, at the ballot box and in the streets to make sure ‘we the people’ means all of us.” - Carol Garvan, Legal Director, ACLU of Maine

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.